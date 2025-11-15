Savant Capital LLC Acquires 33,282 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

