Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,341 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 611.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 29,286 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,038.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 53,521 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9,383.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.90%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $148,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $193,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,205.76. The trade was a 43.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

