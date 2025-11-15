Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,879 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.19% of Consolidated Edison worth $69,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 886.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,677.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $104.75.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 59.44%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.