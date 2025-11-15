Condor Capital Management Purchases Shares of 461,713 NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMIT

Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 461,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,012,000. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF comprises 1.0% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Condor Capital Management owned about 1.07% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMIT. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 411,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 87,136 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,869,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

Get NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF alerts:

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

MMIT opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

About NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.