Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 279,402 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 153,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

MDYV opened at $81.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $87.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average of $80.95.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.