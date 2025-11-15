Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 201.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 539.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,881,000 after purchasing an additional 501,669 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,769,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 53.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 807,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,799,000 after buying an additional 280,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 852,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 143,401 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 591.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 137,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 117,768 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $128.30 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.92.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

