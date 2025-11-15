Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,928 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Verra Mobility worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 46.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 112.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 13,638.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

VRRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Verra Mobility Corp has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $261.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.68 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 65.57%. Verra Mobility’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

