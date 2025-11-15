Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 4,259 Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF $PFIX

Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 3,462.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 406,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 216,875 shares during the period. Holcombe Financial Inc. increased its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 132.9% in the second quarter. Holcombe Financial Inc. now owns 83,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 47,907 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,113,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth about $720,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Up 3.1%

PFIX stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $65.15.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

