Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDVMF. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 1.4%

Endeavour Mining Announces Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 325.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.