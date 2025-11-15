Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Trainline (LON:TRN)

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 460 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 490 to GBX 500 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 421 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trainline from GBX 320 to GBX 325 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 435.20.

TRN stock opened at GBX 262.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 269.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 272.10. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 246.80 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 452.40.

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported GBX 12.58 EPS for the quarter. Trainline had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trainline will post 16.8458781 earnings per share for the current year.

Trainline announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

