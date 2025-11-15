400 Shares in Workday, Inc. $WDAY Bought by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Workday makes up approximately 0.0% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Workday by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 77,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after buying an additional 59,052 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,712,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Workday by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 58,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,014,000 after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 32,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $230.82 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $1,395,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,189,026.16. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,484,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,129.44. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.