Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of LiveRamp worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 9,007.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 344,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 341,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,131,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,692,000 after purchasing an additional 283,747 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $6,123,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 570,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 101.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 229,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 115,464 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cross Research set a $53.00 target price on LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 12,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $355,787.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,647.46. The trade was a 16.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $36.08.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 1.89%.The business had revenue of $199.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. LiveRamp has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.