S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $40,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $493.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $497.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

