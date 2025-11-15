CWS Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

