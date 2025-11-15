Valero Energy Q2 EPS Forecast Increased by Zacks Research

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VLO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1,277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.