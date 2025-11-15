Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,723 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,012,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,882,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,217,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,579 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 981.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,330,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $272,951.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at $82,038,836.88. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, August 25th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.31%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.