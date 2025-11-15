Condor Capital Management Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $113.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

