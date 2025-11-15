Creative Planning Sells 44,266 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,251,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,266 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 1.92% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $222,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 78,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. JDH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 102,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.