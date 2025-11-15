Creative Planning Sells 21,829 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,829 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 1.23% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $149,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $17,762,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,834,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,549,000 after acquiring an additional 542,605 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 184,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $48.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

