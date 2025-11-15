Compass Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 2,266.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Compass Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Compass Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1,179.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $66.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.36.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

