Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF $JVAL

Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 98.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JVAL stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.30. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $48.96.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.