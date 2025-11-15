Reddit Inc. $RDDT Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDDT. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Reddit in the second quarter valued at $1,067,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the second quarter worth about $2,666,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 72.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 833,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reddit by 49.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDDT shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reddit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.09, for a total transaction of $6,542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 284,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,974,199.12. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 28,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.94, for a total value of $6,130,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 222,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,721,593.96. This trade represents a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,126 shares of company stock worth $93,805,834. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $193.24 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $282.95. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.69.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.65 million. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

