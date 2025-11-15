Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $363.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,343,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $363,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

