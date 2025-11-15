Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 10,697 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Ecolab worth $160,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 32.4% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 14,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 5,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Ecolab by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 144,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 133,192 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $325.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $307.00 price objective on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $303.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.14.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $258.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.76 and its 200 day moving average is $267.67. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $221.62 and a one year high of $286.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total transaction of $383,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,108.84. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $5,676,256.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,989,868.04. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.