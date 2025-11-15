Financial Survey: Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) vs. Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) and Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Barfresh Food Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Barfresh Food Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barfresh Food Group -27.38% -176.38% -74.25% Coffee 2.06% 6.84% 4.67%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barfresh Food Group $11.57 million 4.25 -$2.83 million ($0.19) -16.21 Coffee $89.75 million 0.25 $2.22 million $0.32 12.06

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Coffee”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Coffee has higher revenue and earnings than Barfresh Food Group. Barfresh Food Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coffee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Barfresh Food Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Coffee has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Barfresh Food Group and Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barfresh Food Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Coffee 1 0 0 0 1.00

Barfresh Food Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.81%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than Coffee.

Summary

Coffee beats Barfresh Food Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barfresh Food Group



Barfresh Food Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Coffee



Coffee Holding Co., Inc. engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. The company also roasts and blends company label branded coffee to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned stores; and sells tabletop coffee roasting equipment, instant coffees, and tea products for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, Premier Roasters, and Harmony Bay. The company was formerly known as Transpacific International Group Corp and changed its name to Coffee Holding Co., Inc. in April 1998. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

