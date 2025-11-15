Thompson Baker II Sells 4,853 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) President Thompson Baker II sold 4,853 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.63, for a total transaction of $1,434,692.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 41,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,264,210.55. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $280.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.56. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $311.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $356.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.58.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

