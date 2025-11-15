Timothy Horne Sells 6,994 Shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy Horne sold 6,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.65, for a total value of $1,948,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,621.90. This trade represents a 23.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE WTS opened at $269.18 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.59 and a 12 month high of $287.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.24 and its 200 day moving average is $260.19.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

