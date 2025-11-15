Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.