Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Position Lowered by Kane Investment Management Inc.

Kane Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Booking comprises 1.0% of Kane Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kane Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,132,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Booking by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,048.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,261.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,411.77.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $83.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,237,930.44. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,000. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,424 shares of company stock worth $12,912,874. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price target on Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $6,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,121.23.

Get Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.