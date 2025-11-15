SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Stock Position Cut by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.5% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

