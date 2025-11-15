Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,217,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $611,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $342.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $386.48.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $450.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares worth $225,218,280. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

