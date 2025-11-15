Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

