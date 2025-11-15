Lindsell Train Ltd Has $244.58 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Lindsell Train Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,284,654 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 85,367 shares during the period. eBay comprises about 5.8% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $244,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1,470.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.96. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised eBay from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citizens Jmp raised eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, October 20th. President Capital upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $585,478.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,123.48. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $2,878,769.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,367.48. The trade was a 92.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 63,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,361,568 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

