Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Sold by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 0.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 88.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,436,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,305. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $294,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,147,865.07. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and sold 7,120 shares worth $1,880,196. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $215.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.26. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.99 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The business had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.