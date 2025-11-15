Paragon Capital Management LLC Takes $962,000 Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,487 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $331.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.03 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

