Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO is Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Keyvantage Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $286.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.42 and a 200 day moving average of $282.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

