Sculati Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 514.5% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. EQ LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 367,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 52,199 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.59 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1643 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

