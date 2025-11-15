Security Financial Services INC. Buys 212 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2%

IBM stock opened at $305.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $204.07 and a one year high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.35.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

