Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $2,775,904,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $463,293,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14,750.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 799,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,027,000 after purchasing an additional 793,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $608.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $605.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.57.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.