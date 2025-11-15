KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,307 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,772 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $53,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,162 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Regions Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,010,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,721,000 after buying an additional 1,696,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,211,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after buying an additional 1,562,512 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF opened at $24.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.49%. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.19.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

