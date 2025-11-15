Keyvantage Wealth LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Keyvantage Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.40. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $167.15. The company has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 62,528 shares of company stock worth $8,880,448 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.04.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

