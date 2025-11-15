Lindsell Train Ltd Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Lindsell Train Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. CocaCola comprises approximately 0.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth $22,443,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in CocaCola by 72.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 204,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 85,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,864,862.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,707.53. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.1%

KO opened at $71.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

