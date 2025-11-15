Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $18.62 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $18,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.83.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $225.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.28. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.33 and a 52-week high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

