Security Financial Services INC. Grows Position in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.09% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 10,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND opened at $93.30 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average of $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

