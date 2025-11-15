LGT Capital Partners LTD. Raises Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,767 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 1.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $30,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,698,834,000 after purchasing an additional 429,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,338,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,877,536,000 after acquiring an additional 273,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,363,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,771,000 after acquiring an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,202,733,000 after purchasing an additional 312,757 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,534,000 after purchasing an additional 296,983 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $2,618,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,690,849.40. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $314.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.43. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

