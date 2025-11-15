PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

