MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $14.12 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,759 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $470.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $493.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

