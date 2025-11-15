MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 588 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,413 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $106,458,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,351,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,406,000 after acquiring an additional 687,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,968,000 after acquiring an additional 674,046 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “hold (c+)” rating for the company. Barclays set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $104.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.22 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

