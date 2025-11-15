AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in AT&T by 10.2% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 21,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 35.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12.5% in the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 36,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $181.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Williams Trading set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

