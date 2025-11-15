Glaxis Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Asia 50 ETF $AIA

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. iShares Asia 50 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIA. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 919.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 49,554 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,850,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

AIA opened at $97.18 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.